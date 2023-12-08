fbpx
Attualità

Game Awards 23, tutti i vincitori degli Oscar USA del videogioco

Fabrizio Gerolla Fabrizio Gerolla8 Dicembre 2023
Meno di un minuto

(Adnkronos) –  

 
Game of the Year
 
Players’ Voice
 
Best Game Direction
 
Best Narrative
 
Best Art Direction
 
Best Score and Music
 
Best Audio Design
 
Best Performance
 
Games for Impact
 
Best Ongoing Game
 
Best Indie
 
Best Debut Indie Game
 
Best Community Support
 
Best AR/VR
 
Best Mobile
 
Best Action Adventure
 
Best Action
 
Best RPG
 
Best Fighting
 
Best Family
 
Best Sim/Strategy
 
Best Sports/Racing
 
Best Multiplayer
 
Most Anticipated
 
Best Adaptation
 
Content Creator of the Year
 
Best Esports Game
 
Best Esports Athlete
 
Best Esports Team
 
Best Esports Coach
 
Best Esports Event
 
Innovation in Accessibility
 —tecnologiawebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

Tag
Fabrizio Gerolla Fabrizio Gerolla8 Dicembre 2023
Meno di un minuto
Fabrizio Gerolla

Fabrizio Gerolla

Articoli correlati

Paginemediche

Paginemediche acquisisce la startup AreaMedical24

18 Marzo 2023

Totti da Fiorello a Viva Rai 2, la chiamata in diretta a Spalletti

6 Novembre 2023
ROMA FEMMINILE

Salernitana-Roma Femminile 0-3

11 Ottobre 2022

Insediamenti abusivi, Erbaggi (Fdi): Tendopoli tra i monumenti a Castel Sant’Angelo”

9 Maggio 2023
Pulsante per tornare all'inizio
Notizie anzio, nettuno
%d