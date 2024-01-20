Rania Pugholm e il suo nuovo singolo “Trust Can’t Be Found”

La prima uscita ufficiale di Rania Pugholm “Trust Can’t Be Found” è un brano da club grintoso e incisivo. La traccia parla di falsi amici e di come non ci si può fidare delle persone che ti sono accanto.

Rania Pugholm è una modella, influencer e brand ambassador. Ha viaggiato per il mondo e ha vissuto in Egitto, Spagna, Germania, Scozia e Dubai, ma attualmente risiede a Londra. Rania ha iniziato a fare la modella quando aveva solo 17 anni ed è stata anche il volto di grandi marchi. Dopo una carriera di successo come modella, ora rivolge la sua attenzione anche alla musica e la sta approfondendo il mondo dell’hip hop e del rap.

Rania Pugholm: “Sono entusiasta di annunciare l’imminente uscita del mio singolo di debutto, “Trust Can’t Be Found”, una miscela di hip-hop e pop con un forte messaggio sulle sfide da affrontare con i falsi amici e sulla difficoltà di fidarsi delle persone che ci sono accanto. La canzone riflette la mia esperienza personale nell’affrontare il tradimento e le avversità da parte di persone che consideravo vicine e l’impatto che ha avuto sulla mia vita e sulla mia famiglia. È stato un momento difficile, che mi ha lasciato confusa e delusa. Tuttavia, ho incanalato quell’energia per rafforzarmi e la canzone è una testimonianza della mia resilienza e determinazione nel superare le avversità. “Trust Can’t Be Found” uscirà il 26 gennaio alle 16:00, ora del Regno Unito, e non vedo l’ora di condividerlo con il mondo. Questa canzone occupa un posto speciale nel mio cuore poiché rappresenta non solo il mio viaggio personale ma anche il viaggio di molti che hanno affrontato sfide simili. Ho lavorato a Dubai e viaggiato in tutto il mondo per la mia carriera da modella, ho avuto la fortuna di avere tante opportunità. Nel corso degli anni mi sono affermata, ho lavorato con marchi importanti e ho avuto il privilegio di apparire sulle copertine di vari riviste e pubblicazioni. Nonostante gli ostacoli che ho dovuto affrontare, sono sempre rimasta determinata nel perseguire i miei sogni e le mie aspirazioni. Da quando mi sono trasferita a Londra, il tempo del covid, ho iniziato a lavorare sulla scrittura di canzoni e ad esercitarmi con un tempo limitato poiché ho anche una figlia piccola bellissima. Voglio che quando sarà grande sia orgogliosa di me e la guiderò nella vita tenendola per mano. Sono grata per le esperienze che mi hanno formato e per il supporto dei miei fan mentre mi avventuro nell’industria musicale. L’uscita di “Trust Can’t Be Found” è solo l’inizio di un viaggio entusiasmante e non vedo l’ora di condividere ancora di più la mia musica e i miei sforzi creativi con il mondo. Grazie per il vostro continuo supporto e spero che la mia musica risuoni con coloro che hanno affrontato sfide simili.”

CREDITS

IMA Media Group

Written & Performed By Rania

Mixed By Simeon at the Main Room, London.

Mastered By Naweed at Whitfield Mastering, London

