LO SPIRITO GIOIOSO DI HENNING EICHBERG - L'Eco Del Litorale | Notizie online

Dear friends, in learning that his friend Eichberg flew among the “hyperboreos” to bring the philosophy that he had infused in the International Sport and Culture Association since that first meeting in Valdemar’s Castle of Svendborg, from 30 June to 3 July In 1994, gives me a great deal of pain, but at the same time consoles me to understand that we can also leave the field happy, knowing that we have achieved a major part of a big project. The idea of Henning that sport was the unifying expression of popular culture everywhere on earth and which, deriving from tradition play, was also the fundamental enzyme to determine the climate of the party, from the ancient “Panatenee” to today’s “Landshaevne” has found a great response to the birth, development and consolidation of an international movement such as the ISCA, which after 23 years has become the largest organization of sports and culture in the world with dozens and dozens Of the millions of people directly involved, in the prospect of bridging the whole of humanity in the Joyful Spirit, which represents the synthesis of the extraordinary experience of a genius scholar as it was and for us remains prof. Eichberg. In the pursuit of our common history, in honor of my philosopher-philosopher Henning, I propose to devote a special session of analysis, study and study on the occasion of the next Congress of the ISCA and to name him an “international recognition” / international scholarship from To put together all the young university students in the world who want to orient their theses on “sport and culture”.

Hugs to all!

Ruggero